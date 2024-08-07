Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.36.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $743,307,000 after purchasing an additional 188,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cognex by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,812,000 after buying an additional 1,259,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 598,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

