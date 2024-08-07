Compound (COMP) Price Tops $39.39 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $39.39 or 0.00068704 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $329.95 million and approximately $58.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Compound alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,376,911 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,376,910.7371644 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.01981497 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $64,832,882.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.