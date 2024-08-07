Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 307,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,079,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,081,833.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

PBF opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in PBF Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.