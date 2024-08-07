Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 306,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 306,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,528,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,082,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

