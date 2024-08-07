Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

CTS stock opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTS. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$38,361.96. In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. Also, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

