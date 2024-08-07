Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider William Guyer Sells 10,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,528.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

