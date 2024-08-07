Cormark Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 943.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 58,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

