Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.93

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 6819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Coty Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,193,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coty by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 1,671,897 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,251,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

