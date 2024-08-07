CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.61

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 3352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $941.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners



CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

