Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($19.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $556.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

