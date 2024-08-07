CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

