Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company's stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTSO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

CTSO opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its position in Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

