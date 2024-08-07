D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 962,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

