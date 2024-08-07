DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FMBH. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

FMBH stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

