DA Davidson Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

