Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Dana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Shares of DAN opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
