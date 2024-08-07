Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Dana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of DAN opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

