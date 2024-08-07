Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 324.79% and a negative return on equity of 49.97%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Several analysts have commented on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.94 price objective (down from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

