Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.25

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 4136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 736,345 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $31,300,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $16,155,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

