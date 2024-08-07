Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 384 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $449.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

