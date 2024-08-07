DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 149 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstService were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,917,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,363,000 after acquiring an additional 76,503 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 520,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

FSV opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

