DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,032 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KB Home were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Trading Up 2.8 %

KBH opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

