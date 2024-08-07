DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 322 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 223.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.