DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 58,201 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 343.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NTST stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.