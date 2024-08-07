DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,477 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

