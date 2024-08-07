DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,715 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after buying an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

