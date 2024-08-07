DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 937 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after buying an additional 31,385,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,547,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 833,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

