DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

