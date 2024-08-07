DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NYSE:NWE opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $55.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

