DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $570.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

