DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

