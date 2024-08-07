DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 over the last 90 days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KYMR opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.22.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

