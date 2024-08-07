DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

