DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.09 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 174.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.11.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

