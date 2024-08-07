DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,292 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

