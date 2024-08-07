DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,363,000. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $49,570,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,647,000 after buying an additional 349,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,696,000 after buying an additional 243,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,866,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

