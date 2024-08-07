DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $964,000 Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,987 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NU were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $91,000. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NU by 41.5% in the first quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NU by 60.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

