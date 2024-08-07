DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,887,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,820,350.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

