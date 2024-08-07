DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,206 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

View Our Latest Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.