DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,342 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vistra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

