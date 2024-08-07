DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

