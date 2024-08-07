DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,512 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,826.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 58,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE PK opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
