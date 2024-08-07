DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,512 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,826.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 58,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.