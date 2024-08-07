DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 421 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toro were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

