DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 646 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6,183.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.