Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.9%.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $53.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.96 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

