Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.74.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

