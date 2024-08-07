DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $47.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

