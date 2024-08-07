DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

