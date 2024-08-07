Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Raised to $11.80

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.40 to $11.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

DNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of DNB opened at $11.70 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

