Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,428,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 868,621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after buying an additional 2,983,677 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,546,000 after buying an additional 1,402,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,929,000 after buying an additional 2,510,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

