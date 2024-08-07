Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.20.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $165.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.18.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,698 shares of company stock worth $7,849,703. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

